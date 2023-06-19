Muzaffarpur: Siwan’s transporter arrested for sending intoxicating cough syrup to Bangladesh, smuggling links linked to UP

A state in Eastern India: Transporter Sonelal Chaudhary, who was absconding in connection with the recovery of a pickup intoxicant cough syrup from Barji check post of Motipur in Muzaffarpur, has been arrested. A special team formed under the leadership of Product Inspector Abhinav Kumar nabbed Sonelal Chaudhary from near the transport office located in Siwan’s Chhotpur. After bringing the product to Chhata Chowk police station, he was questioned about the syndicate till late Monday evening. Told that he had hired Akhilesh Sharma of Gopalganj for transport operations at Rs 10,000 per month. He had asked for cough syrup after talking to the driver and the receiver. He doesn’t know anything else about it.

36 cartons of intoxicating cough syrup were recovered

The product inspector said that Manoj Bhagat of Araria is absconding in this case, a warrant has been issued against him from the court. Apart from this, Mo., a resident of Purana Khagail, West Dinajpala, West Bengal. A warrant will be obtained from the court for the arrest of Safed and Akhilesh Sharma. The excise department team recovered 36 cartons of intoxicating cough syrup loaded on a pickup on 15 March 2023 from the Barji check post of Motipur. From the spot, the team arrested Abdul Hashim of Araria and two drivers.

Smuggling happens from UP

Product Inspector says that Abdul Haleem works for Manoj Bhagat of Araria. He sent the goods to Mo. of West Bengal. Used to send to white. He used to supply it again in Bangladesh through his syndicate. Inspector told that its forward linkage has been found, when the transport manager Akhilesh Sharma will be arrested, then its backward linkage will be known. In the investigation so far, information has been received about smuggling of intoxicating cough syrup from UP.

