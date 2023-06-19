Muzaffarpur: Students being used to deliver liquor, four suppliers arrested

Muzaffarpur: The excise department team has arrested four suppliers posing as college students to deliver liquor. All four were arrested after raiding a bus at Chandrahatti Chowk in Kudhani police station area on Monday. The accused had earlier misled the team of the excise department for a long time. Describing himself as a student of Inter Science, he told about going to Muzaffarpur for coaching. But, when his backpack was checked, instead of a book-copy, a carton tetra pack of liquor was recovered from it. Action has been taken under the leadership of Product Inspector Abhinav Kumar. All the four youths have been brought to the product station at Chhata Chowk. By interrogating him, information is being gathered about the entire syndicate of liquor smuggling.

Get 12 hundred rupees per day

The Product Inspector has told that information was received that some youths from Kudhani are going to Darbhanga with a consignment of liquor. After this, a team was formed and the bus was checked at Chandrahatti Chowk in Kudhni. Four boys were caught in this. Everyone had a college bag on their back. Two youths are science students, while two have left their studies. When the bags of all four were opened, tetra pack liquor was found in it. In the inquiry, everyone has told the name of a big businessman of Kudhani area. A young man used to get Rs 1200 per day for delivering liquor consignment.

Used to take delivery of liquor at Urdu Chowk in Darbhanga

The nabbed suppliers told the excise department officials that they used to catch buses from Chandrahatti Chowk in Kudhani. From there go to Darbhanga. For this Rs 400 freight is given separately. When those people used to reach Darbhanga, from there they used to live near Urdu Bazar Masjid near Milan Chowk. A local businessman used to come there by bike. Before that there used to be conversation on mobile. He takes her to the hideout. There they take out the liquor from the bag. Then, these people come back from Darbhanga comfortably.

Gang included more than a dozen suppliers

Kudhani’s liquor mafia has included more than a dozen suppliers in its gang. Its age is between 17 to 20 years. Liquor mafia makes them deliver liquor by luring them to earn more money in less time. The one who is smart in appearance, makes him a student, the one who looks a little less handsome, makes him a laborer and sends him by bus for delivery to Darbhanga by loading liquor in a pitthu bag. The Product Inspector says that an FIR is being registered against all of them. The merchant has been flagged. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

