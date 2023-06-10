Muzaffarpur two girls flew from home with cash jewelery fir registered yyy | Muzaffarpur: Two different

In the first FIR, the woman from Kanholi under Mithanpura police station area has told that she is originally from Kalyanpur in Samastipur district. On June 5, at half past one in the afternoon, her minor daughter had left to go to the house of her sister-in-law, who lives in her neighborhood. Then she went to Muzaffarpur Junction to meet a boy living in Mushahari police station area. When she did not return even after a long time, they started searching, but could not find her. When she checked the belongings of her house, it was found that she had taken Rs 40,000 in cash, two earrings worth around Rs 55,000 and other documents from home. The woman has expressed apprehension that her minor daughter has been sold somewhere by the accused of Mushahari police station area.