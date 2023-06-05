Muzaffarpur weather: May 5 was the hottest after 12 years, mercury crossed 41, know the weather of the coming days

Muzaffarpur: According to the records of the Meteorological Department, Monday was the hottest day of the year. For the first time this year, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degree Celsius. Because of this people’s throat was drying up in the afternoon with the humid heat. According to the data, the maximum temperature is 4.3 degrees above normal. At the same time, after 12 years, on May 5, people had to face record heat. In the year-2012, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees. However, around 5 in the evening, there was some relief due to cloud cover. But people remained restless due to the heat. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the condition of extreme heat and heatwave (Loo) will continue. The possibility of similar heatwave has been expressed by the department till June 11. Along with this, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 43 degrees Celsius. In such a situation, the farmers along with the people have been alerted by the Meteorological Department regarding the crops.

Record of last 12 years on 5th May

2023 – 41 degrees

2022 – 34.4 degrees

2021 – 36.1 degrees

2020 – 28.8 degrees

2019 – 36.4 degrees

2018 – 36.2 degrees

2017 – 37 degrees

2016 – 38.3 degrees

2015 – 38.5 degrees

2014 – 38.1 degrees

2013 – 33.8 degrees

2012 – 42.2 degrees

Lemon syrup is preferred instead of cold drink

There was a time when cold drinks used to be the first choice of people during summer, but with time lemon syrup has snatched the place of some cold drinks. The demand for this lemon syrup is on the roadside in urban areas. Shopkeepers add mint leaves, mango pulp, ginger, raw chillies, cumin seeds to make lemon water tastier.

Good shopping lasts for five months

These days, from the city to the rural square-intersections and on the banks of NH, a crowd of people is seen at various types of beverage shops including gram sattu sherbet, bel sherbet, curd lassi, sugarcane juice, orange, pomegranate, mango fruit juices. Has been A sugarcane syrup shopkeeper of Club Road told that the shop of beverages goes well for 4 to 5 months. As the summer is on, the sales have picked up. He told that I put mint in sugarcane juice and give it to him. This keeps the stomach cool.

