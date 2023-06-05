Muzaffarpur weather: May 5 was the hottest after 12 years, mercury crossed 41, know the weather of the coming days

Muzaffarpur: According to the records of the Meteorological Department, Monday was the hottest day of the year. For the first time this year, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degree Celsius. Because of this people’s throat was drying up in the afternoon with the humid heat. According to the data, the maximum temperature is 4.3 degrees above normal. At the same time, after 12 years, on May 5, people had to face record heat. In the year-2012, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees. However, around 5 in the evening, there was some relief due to cloud cover. But people remained restless due to the heat. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the condition of extreme heat and heatwave (Loo) will continue. The possibility of similar heatwave has been expressed by the department till June 11. Along with this, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 43 degrees Celsius. In such a situation, the farmers along with the people have been alerted by the Meteorological Department regarding the crops.
Record of last 12 years on 5th May
2023 – 41 degrees
2022 – 34.4 degrees
2021 – 36.1 degrees
2020 – 28.8 degrees
2019 – 36.4 degrees
2018 – 36.2 degrees
2017 – 37 degrees
2016 – 38.3 degrees
2015 – 38.5 degrees
2014 – 38.1 degrees
2013 – 33.8 degrees
2012 – 42.2 degrees
Lemon syrup is preferred instead of cold drink
There was a time when cold drinks used to be the first choice of people during summer, but with time lemon syrup has snatched the place of some cold drinks. The demand for this lemon syrup is on the roadside in urban areas. Shopkeepers add mint leaves, mango pulp, ginger, raw chillies, cumin seeds to make lemon water tastier.
Good shopping lasts for five months
These days, from the city to the rural square-intersections and on the banks of NH, a crowd of people is seen at various types of beverage shops including gram sattu sherbet, bel sherbet, curd lassi, sugarcane juice, orange, pomegranate, mango fruit juices. Has been A sugarcane syrup shopkeeper of Club Road told that the shop of beverages goes well for 4 to 5 months. As the summer is on, the sales have picked up. He told that I put mint in sugarcane juice and give it to him. This keeps the stomach cool.
