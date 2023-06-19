Muzaffarpur Weather: Mercury dropped by one and a half degree, humidity persists, electricity will remain disrupted in these areas of the district today

Muzaffarpur: After rising the mercury to a record level, the maximum temperature has been slowly rolling down for the last four days. Although people are not getting relief from the heat. Even after the temperature dropped by one and a half degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, people remained restless due to the humid heat from morning to evening on Monday. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.2 degree Celsius. Whereas on Sunday the temperature was 39.5 degrees. The possibility of the monsoon being active is being continuously expressed by the Meteorological Department. According to senior scientists, the reason for this is being told not to support the environment.

Temperature condition in the last four days

June 19 – 38 degrees

June 18 – 39.5 degrees

June 17 – 41.8 degrees

June 16 – 42 degrees

Today power supply from three feeders will be disrupted amidst the scorching heat

For the first time in the month of June, there is a continuous heatwave situation. For the last about 15 days, people are facing severe heat. Meanwhile, the period of continuous shutdown is going on by the Electricity Department for maintenance and smart city work. On Tuesday, power supply from three feeders will be interrupted in the urban area. For the work of Smart City, power supply will remain suspended in Kalyani Chowk, Chhoti Kalyani, Andi Gola, Harisabha Chowk, Kalyani Bada, Sahu Road and Kedarnath Road connected to Motijheel feeder from 6 am to 9 am. On the other hand, there will be no power supply from 7 am to 12 noon in Neem Chowk cemetery and Baswari Tola connected with Neem Chowk feeder for LT cable work. On the other hand, Laxmi Chowk, Qila Chowk, Mehndi Hasan Chowk, Daudpur Kothi, Sanjay Cinema Road and Brahmpura area connected to Brahmpura feeder will be affected from 6 am to 8 am.

