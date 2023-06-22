Muzaffarpur Weather: Mercury rises to 2.5 degrees, people are restless due to humidity, electricity will remain disrupted in these areas today

Muzaffarpur: Fluctuations in the weather patterns are continuing in the district for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, people’s problems have increased due to rise in mercury by 2.5 degrees. On Thursday, the humidity had started with the emergence of strong sunlight since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the district was recorded at 37.6 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in different districts of Bihar till June 24. In such a situation, rain can be expected in Muzaffarpur area as well. Along with this, rain is also expected to bring relief in the district.

People searching for Kale Megha on social media

People have been waiting for rain for a long time in Muzaffarpur district. The situation is such that rain has become a topic of discussion even on social media. People are searching for Kale Megha on social media. Friends living in Patna and Kishanganj are demanding to send monsoon to Muzaffarpur. The most interesting thing is that people are quick to comment on any kind of forecast of the Meteorological Department. People are sharing different types of posts on social media regarding rain and monsoon and are presenting their creativity while waiting for the rain.

PSS’s electricity will remain closed for four hours

Nayatola PSS power will remain closed from 7 am to 11 am for 33 KVA high tension line shifting behind the railway station. Due to this, electricity will remain closed in Nayatola, Kalambagh Chowk, Gannipur, University area, Chandralok Chowk, Damuchak, Motijheel, Harisabha Chowk, Kedarnath Road, Jawaharlal Road, Tilak Maidan, Station Road etc.

For the work of Smart City, half a dozen transformers connected to Brahmpura feeder will remain closed from 5.30 am to 7.30 am. Due to this, electricity will be interrupted in other areas including Qila Chowk, Mehndi Hasan Chowk, Bata Gali, Gafoor Basti.

