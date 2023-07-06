Muzaffarpur Weather: Mercury started rising again, only 15 percent paddy planting, moisture in the fields, but no water

Muzaffarpur: There is little hope of good rain in the district. At the same time, due to the indifference of monsoon, once again the mercury has started rising towards the heatwave. Due to this the difficulties of the people have increased. On the other hand, paddy cultivation in the district has become derailed due to inclement weather. According to the statistics of the Agriculture Office, only 15 percent planting has been done in the district so far. Whereas, about four times more planting has been done in the surrounding districts. According to the records of the Meteorological Department, the temperature has increased by 3 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees. After the monsoon wind and rain, the weather pattern has changed again in the last four days. Farmers and common people are waiting for the rain.

Maximum temperature in last six days

July 06 – 34.4 degrees

July 05 – 31.5 degrees

July 04 – 32.2 degrees

July 03 – 32.3 degrees

July 02 – 29.8 degrees

July 01 – 28.3 degrees

Farmers are not able to gather courage even after the nursery is ready

Paddy cultivation in the district has become derailed due to inclement weather. According to the statistics of the Agriculture Office, only 15 percent planting has been done in the district so far. Whereas, about four times more planting has been done in the surrounding districts. Due to the rains of two days in the past, there was definitely moisture in the fields, but there is no water in the fields for planting. In such a situation, even after the nursery is ready, the farmers are not able to gather courage. Those who do not have alternative system of irrigation, the difficulties of the farmers have increased. Sakra’s farmer Umesh Kumar said that his seed is ready after spending money and irrigating it with a pump. But due to the sudden stoppage of monsoon, they could not do the planting. Staring at waiting for the rain. On the other hand, paddy has to be sown in the area by the end of July. In such a situation, there is hope.

The target is to plant paddy in 1.43 lakh hectare in the district

Here, the Agriculture Department has stepped up preparations to meet the target. According to the information, the work of planting about 90 percent seeds has been completed in the district. This time the target is to plant paddy in 1.43 lakh hectare in the district. According to the officials of the Agriculture Department, it will take 15 to 20 days to plant the seeds. There will be relief due to good rains around 15 to 20 July. 145 quintal seeds were distributed on Thursday.

