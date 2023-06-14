Muzaffarpur Weather: Monsoon will be active in 48 hours, light rain at most places, heatwave conditions for three days

Muzaffarpur: Monsoon will become active in all the districts of North Bihar in the next 2-3 days. A forecast has been issued by RAU Pusa Meteorological Department on Tuesday, under which monsoon will be active, but there is no possibility of good rain. There will be light rain at most places. Despite this, an alert has been issued regarding the heatwave. Humid condition will remain for two to three days. According to the Meteorological Department, the sky will remain partly cloudy in almost all the districts during this period.

Waiting for monsoon for relief

Let us tell you that since last Monday, monsoon has entered the north eastern parts of Bihar. On the other hand, gradually the maximum temperature has started falling downwards. According to the records of the department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is still 1.4 degrees above normal. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees. According to the forecast, till June 18, on an average, 10 to 14 km. There is a possibility of westerly wind blowing at the speed of hourly. On the other hand, the humid condition is prevailing, due to which people are suffering from the heat. People are waiting for the monsoon to come for relief.

Beware of the changing weather

There is a possibility of rain in the surrounding districts including Muzaffarpur. Here, due to the gust of hot wind, there was less movement of people on the roads. People are now likely to get relief from the gusts of hot air. Along with this, people were falling prey to disease due to strong sunlight and humid heat. There was a significant increase in the number of patients in Sadar Hospital, SKMCH and Kejriwal Hospital since last one week. Most of the patients were admitted suffering from vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. In such a situation, caution has to be taken even after the arrival of monsoon. Even the first rain in the changing season can spoil your health. Avoid getting wet in the rain and taking a bath.

