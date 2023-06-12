Muzaffarpur Weather: The mercury is rolling down, people are restless due to the rising humidity, the weather is going to change soon

Muzaffarpur: The mercury is rolling down day by day. But the heat condition persists. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature dropped by one degree Celsius. Then from home to the market people are getting drenched in sweat. Overall, the maximum temperature has gone down by four degrees in the last three days. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature has been recorded at 38.1 degree Celsius on Monday. And the minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius. Even after running the fan, people are not getting relief. People are waiting for rain and monsoon. However, information has been given by the Meteorological Department that heatwave will continue with the possibility of rain. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, till June 14, the humid condition with heatwave will continue in this way. Although the weather is also expected to change on Tuesday. People are getting sick due to continuing heatwave. Most of the children in the houses are in the grip of cold and cough.

Mercury falling like this in four days

June 12 38.1 degrees

June 11 39.2 degrees

June 10 39.2 degrees

June 9 42 degrees

Water business picks up in scorching heat, consumption increased from 1.2 to 2.5 lakh liters

The business of water has started increasing rapidly in the scorching heat. According to Prabhat investigation, in the last one month, there has been an increase of two and a half times in the business of water related to jars in the city. On normal days, 1 to 1.2 lakh liters of water is consumed in urban areas from homes to shops and offices. Due to the scorching heat, the figure of consumption has reached 2 to 2.5 lakh litres. According to the records of the municipal administration, there are 50 plants related to water business in the urban area. Till last April, on an average 100 to 110 jars were being supplied daily from each plant to homes, shops and offices. Presently the demand per plant jar has increased to more than 200. Apart from this, about 10 such plants are also running. Which is not registered with the Municipal Corporation. According to the information, the market rate is from Rs.20 to Rs.25 per jar.

