Muzaffarpur’s royal litchi will be sold in the world’s largest mall, litchi will be sent to UAE by flight from Banaras

Lalitanshu, Muzaffarpur. People of the cities of UAE will also be able to taste Shahi Litchi of Muzaffarpur. This year, preparations have started to send litchi to Sharjah, about 3,000 km from Bihar. For this, the representatives of the country and the world’s largest mall company (Lulu) have contacted the Bihar Litchi Producers Association. This is happening for the first time that people can buy Litchi of Muzaffarpur in malls of cities adjacent to Gulf countries.

Order of one ton Shahi Litchi

As a trial order from the company, first one ton Shahi Litchi has been ordered to be taken to Sharjah. Regarding this, on Wednesday, two representatives of the company from Lucknow reached Muzaffarpur in the afternoon and along with the representatives of the Litchi Producers Association reached the litchi garden in Bandra. The foreign delegates liked the taste of Litchi very much. Let us tell you that litchi is cultivated in 12 thousand hectares in the district. One lakh tonnes of litchi is produced every year.

Litchi will go to Sharjah from Banaras today

According to the order of the company, Shahi Litchi will be packed from Muzaffarpur and leave for Banaras on Thursday. The representatives told that Litchi will be sent to UAE by flight from Banaras. If this order was successful, then many times more orders are expected from the company in the coming time. It was told that the concerned company has its own market in the form of malls in different countries, in which the people of the company themselves are contacting about Litchi.

Shahi till 30th May and China till 10th June

This time litchi has progressed with little delay. In such a situation, according to the farmers, till May 30, the royal litchi will run in the market. Litchi has benefited a lot after the rains. It is expected that if the weather remains like this for two-three more days, then the sweetness of litchi will also increase. On the other hand, China litchi will remain in the market till June 10. After the rains, traders from other states have started reaching the orchards along with contacting the farmers for litchi. At present litchi is being sold in retail at Rs 150 to 200 per hundred and Rs 1000 to 1200 per box.

On May 20, the people of the company contacted for litchi.

On May 20, the people of the company had contacted for Litchi.

