Muzaffarpur’s traffic system will become smart, MIT team got the responsibility

The MIT team will make the traffic signals of Muzaffarpur city smart. But the MIT team is not getting the support of Smart City Limited. The MIT team has to prepare a master plan to determine the rotation of signals by assessing the traffic pressure at different times of the day at the intersections of the city. On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Gopal Meena, the exercise has been going on for almost two weeks, but till now the data or footage of the intersections has not been received from the centralized control system.

MIT team has not received the data

Ever since the installation of traffic signals at the intersections, questions are being raised regarding its rotation. Traffic remains closed for a long time at crowded intersections, while it opens for a short time. Due to this, the situation of jam persists. Recently, during the meeting of Governing Body of MIT, the Divisional Commissioner had asked for suggestions to make traffic signals effective. Based on this, a team of two MTech students was formed and given the responsibility of preparing the report. MIT’s Prof Ashish Kumar told that two members of the team reached the Smart City office to get the data, but they did not get anything. He told that in the past, the Divisional Commissioner had assigned the task to the MIT team to effectively implement the city’s traffic signals.

Traffic load will be studied at different times

The MIT team will suggest amendments in the timing of red light and green light by studying the traffic load on the basis of traffic pressure and number of passing vehicles at different times on the basis of CCTV footage installed at the intersections. For this they need data from the control room. Wherever CCTVs are installed, the data will be taken to see which is the busiest intersection in the city. How many vehicles are passing from there everyday. What is the number of two wheelers and four wheelers in this. Along with this, the traffic pressure on the signal will also be seen in different time frames from 10 to 12 in the morning, from afternoon to evening and after that.

