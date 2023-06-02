My Mati: Read Khortha story ‘Dahar’

Pancham Mahato

In Matric Paricha, some pictures from Paas Bhail se aasirbad liye Daduk paas ail hath a packet of sweets. God chula sweets dela aar khela. Grandfather. Tohar Kirpen Hamni Paas Bhelon. Aabri aguk dahar dekh. Dadu Sobhek mouth sweet Karwal. Khub assis del ar kahl. Tohni khub tarki kar aagu badha. Menek hamar du go baat gaith baidh liha. Ego hardworking and other honesty. Kono kaam ka chot khant nay bujiha, ar successful brother’s ego nay kariha.

Chhavuvin jaime ke bis gela. For the sake of Dadu Furchhave say Lagal. Ago Seth Hale. Honest and good man. Dharmasti. Dharam ar sevak kame lagal rahtal. Taker ago ration shop Chal Hal. Sucha and Khanti goods ash floor and bench floor at reasonable prices. Shop Jamal Hal. Gahkiya Bandhale Hala. Dealing with Aikh Muind.

Aego adhabaisu mehraru tekar ghare thaai basan kare aavo hali. Mard Bemar Hull. Son, read in high school. Okait bhair khar kair khuno mard ke banchwe nay parli. Rinek bojhen champile r aabari bhoj kajek fenchai. Sethek pleaded with the dice. Seth Dukh deikh ke jeta mangli dai dil. Kaj karam par bhel menek se dhar udayarein phis gayi. I missed my studies. Kamek toane tovay bule. Seth Daya Kair’s shop Raikh Lel. Takkar name Dhiru. Dhiru rinek bojhe hal aabari sethek upkarek bojhe chantai gayle. Khub mehnait kare thiru dheere dheere kaam sikh gayle. Keep your shop clean and tidy every day. Seth Okar Kame Khus Hal. Iman Dari me kono bata nay. Dokan okar bhorosay chhode lagal. Loan waived for many months salary payable.

Aihe time ago aghatan ghit gayle. Seth, where should I go to solve the problem? Sethek danda tuit gayle sethaneek aik ainkh fuit gayle. A lot of Tadarak treatment after Karwal Badhun Chale Bule Me Aalachar. Son sob baharen aap aapne kame bajal hath. Dhiruk kaam baidh gayle hai. Dawai biro seva tadarak se dokan dari tak sob okre jime. Dhiru sob, complete the diet.

Aikhon dokan kaise chalat, se dheere bhaib guin ki dokan dhiru ke soip jhula. Dhiren Dhiren Seth Bin Gail, the owner of the Dhiru shop. Purve your hard work and honesty. Se lal kehe paron, honesty doesn’t lead to a fatal deal.

Ar aego sun…. Ago Rais Sikh Ago Ghulam, who are clean and clean, let the fields be mixed. He worked very hard and worked honestly. Let the courtyard shine for a few days. The decoration of the farm garden. Sikh Khus Bhai Ke Bar Bazar Karek Bhar Sampal. Fill the room with the servant quarter. He kept on working and kept increasing his position and height. Some courtiers of Deikh are jealous of Sob. Okran Girvek started trying. Sekhek passe teach karth menek takar biswas hal. Nay Sune.

Se Ghulam Tank Aego Nit Dinek Kam Hale. Bihane ek biir sai servant kwatar mein jital, okran kholtal bhitar dhukatal aur fir lock lagai ke ghuir aital. Loke thought, he should steal. Teach karla menek sikh sunbe nay kare. Okar Biswas Solution. Menek looked for a beer from the day’s lesson. Let’s see what to do with Odai.

Eyes Jakhan Ugel opened the house, then the courtier went to Sob Sekhe’s Hobide. R asked that thieves are visible. From. Poor Sihir Gayle. Nay Hujur Kuch Nay. So look. Huzur Hamar is the question of Ezeet, look at Zid Nay Kara Malik. Sekhek Sak Aaro Baid Gail Kahal Toran Dekhwe Hato. To talwa kholal bhitare aego old teaneck baksa hal setak bhitte dugo mayilil jholalil old luga hal, aar kuch nay. Sikh Deikh’s stunned brother, extinguished the brick. Se kahal hujur jakhan hamaraan aanal halhe takhan aihe narak mein ham halo aur jakhan tohe hamaraan karpa kair sarge rakhal ha to se din ta maine rakhe khatir ham aawit raho. So that your favor is extinguished. Ar hammer mane guman nay hawe. Sikh Suin ke Abhibhut Bhai Gail aar okar darja aarho badhai del. Se lel base din pai ke purna dukhek din ta bhulek nay chahi. Mehnaiti ar imaan darik gur suin ke chauwa sob nehal bhai gela ar daduk god chhui ke ghuir aila.