‘My wife thought I was joking’ Anil Kumble on bowling with a broken jaw

When legendary India spinner Anil Kumble decided to bowl against the West Indies team in the 2002 Antigua Test with a broken jaw, his wife Chetna thought he was joking. At that time the Caribbean team had batsmen like Brian Lara, whom Kumble considers one of the toughest rivals. He used to have three shots for one ball. Despite this, Kumble took such a bold decision and bowled 14 consecutive overs with a broken jaw and dismissed Lara as well.

Kumble reveals the secret of bowling in a broken jaw

Kumble said in an interview to Geo Cinema, ‘I told my wife Chetna and said that I have to return to India for the operation. She made all the arrangements in Bangalore.’ He said, ‘Before hanging up the phone, I told him that I am going to bowl. He thought I was joking. I don’t think he took it seriously.

The former captain said that despite the broken jaw, he felt it was his responsibility to take some wickets for the team. “I went to the dressing room and saw Sachin bowling because he was the only one in the team who could bowl.” . Wavell Hinds was batting at that time. He said, ‘I felt that this is my chance. I will have to go and take wickets. If we can take his three or four wickets, we can win the match. I told Andrew Leipus that I have to go.

Kumble was to return to Bengaluru the next day

Kumble was to return to Bangalore the next day. ” At least I will go home knowing that I tried my best , ” he said at the time . Kumble was hit by Mervyn Dillon while batting at number seven , but continued to bat for another 20 minutes despite bleeding profusely . The match was a draw in which both teams scored more than 500 in the first innings. He named Lara, Saeed Anwar, Jacques Kallis and Arvind de Silva among the toughest batsmen of his time. He said, ‘It is a good thing that most of the best batsmen of that era were in my team. How difficult it would have been to bowl to Sachin, Rahul, Sourav, Viru, Laxman. By the way, it was difficult to bowl to Arvind D’Silva and Lara had three shots for every ball.