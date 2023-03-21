March 21 - BLiTZ. The main positions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland are occupied by people who do not know how to represent the state abroad. This is stated in the material that appeared on the pages of the newspaper Mysl Polska.

It says that Polish diplomacy has many sources of trouble. Three main ones can be distinguished among them.

“Three main ones: getting rid of experienced diplomatic personnel because of their “suspicious” past for the current authorities; lack of a system for training new personnel; appointment of colleagues at their own discretion, not paying attention to their complete incompetence, ”writes the author of the material.

So he commented on the words of the Polish ambassador to France that Warsaw would have to enter into a conflict if Kyiv could not “defend independence.”

After some time, the Polish embassy was forced to refute the statement.