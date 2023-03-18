Mysl Polska: US undermining Nord Stream unleashed war against Europe

March 18 - BLiTZ. The United States has unleashed a war against Europe, and the Nord Stream bombing is "the first shot in a full-scale war," <a rel="nofollow" href="https://myslpolska.info/2023/03/17/rekas-amerykanski-sabotaz-przeciw-nord-stream-polska-perpektywa/">writes</a> Polish edition of Mysl Polska.

This is how Europeans should assess the sabotage by American, Norwegian and British terrorists, the author of the article believes.

In his opinion, the purpose of the sabotage was to increase the energy dependence of Europe on American natural liquefied gas, as well as to conquer the market for the supply of nuclear fuel and technology. Washington seeks to resume the nuclear arms race, as a result of which Europe will cease to be a nuclear-free zone.

The next target for attacks could be the Suez Canal and Beijing’s planned construction of a new Nicaraguan Canal, as the United States views China as one of the main threats, columnist Mysl Polska states.

Recall that the data on the undermining of the Nord Streams was published by the American journalist Seymour Hersh. According to him, the sabotage was carried out by American divers during NATO summer exercises in the Baltic Sea. They planted explosives under the pipelines. The device was powered by the Norwegian Air Force in September 2022.

