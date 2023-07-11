Mysterious Places in The World: 10 mysterious places in the world, here a person can die in a moment!

10 Mysterious Places in the World: This earth is a very vast place where you get to see more than one special place. Some places of the world are so mysterious that it becomes difficult to believe in them. These mysteries are such that scientists have been trying continuously for years to solve them, but these mysteries are such that they are not able to solve them at all. Today we will know about those mysterious places of the earth, which contain many secrets inside themselves. These places force everyone to think with their horrors, strangeness and adventure. These places are so scary and dangerous that any person can die here in a jiffy. Come let’s know about some such mysterious places…

Snake Island, Brazil

The island “Ilha da Queimada” ruled by snakes is located in Brazil. There are many snakes on this island. One to five snakes will be easily found here at a distance of every three feet. Till date no one has been able to know what is the secret behind this. There are so many snakes. For this reason this island is called the island of snakes. It is home to thousands of poisonous snakes in the world, whose name is Golden Lancehead Viper. The Brazilian Navy has banned all citizens from visiting the island. This island is located just 20 miles from Sao Paulo.

island of scary dolls, mexico

This mysterious place is located in the south of Mexico on ‘La Isla de la Muenecas’ in the middle of the Jochimico Canal. Here you will see many scary dolls hanging on the trees. Local people say that dozens of dolls whisper among themselves here. They roll their eyes and talk to each other with gestures. This place is very dangerous. Often people are advised to take a tour guide to visit here. They are not allowed to roam alone in this place.

Suite One Okigahara, Japan

This is the most infamous place in the world to commit suicide. In 2002, 78 people committed suicide. Why after all? Is it because according to an ancient legend, once upon a time in ancient Japan, when some people were unable to feed themselves, they were released into the Okigahara forest, where they all starved to death? It is believed that even today the same ghost lives in this forest. It is also said that the souls of those who have committed suicide reside here.

Banff Springs Hotel, Canada

Fans of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining should be widely aware of Canada’s (infamous) Banff Springs Hotel. This hotel is the epicenter of mysterious mysteries, ghost stories and strange occurrences. According to the locals, a family was brutally murdered in room number 873 and now their spirits are roaming in the hotel. Many people talk about the reappearance of gatekeepers who vanish into thin air as soon as they appear.

Danakil Desert, Ethiopia

The heat of the Danakil desert located in Ethiopia makes one feel the fire of hell on earth. The weather keeps on changing in the interval of a few months in the world. Sometimes it is winter and sometimes it is summer, but the minimum temperature of this place remains around 48 degree Celsius throughout the year. Sometimes the temperature reaches up to 145 degree Celsius. Due to this heat falling here, this place is also called ‘the most cruel place on earth’. Due to this heat, the water of the ponds here boils all the time. This desert is spread over an area of ​​more than 62,000 miles. No one can live here like this.

Bermuda Triangle, Canada

Bermuda Triangle has remained a matter of mystery for the last 100 years. Even after a lot of research and research, scientists have not been able to uncover its mystery. Don’t know how many airplanes, airplanes and ships are mysteriously missing inside it for a long time. This place is an overseas territory of Britain located in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is located on the east coast of the United States, only 1770 km from Miami (Florida) and 1350 km (840 mi) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, (Canada).

Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge is a more than 5000 year old building in England that has long held mystery and magic. These are circular groups of huge megalith stones made of unique bluestone material. This unique blue stone is believed to be found only in Wales in the Presley Hills of Pembrokeshire, about 322 km away. So, the mystery here is how did the Neolithic people carry such huge rocks all the way and what was their purpose in building it? No one knows.

Dead Sea, Jordan

In Jordan it is known as the Dead Sea, it is a sea in which no one can swim. As soon as a person goes to swim in it, it automatically comes upwards. A lot of ‘salt’ is found in it. Because of this no aquatic creature lives in it. Only a few bacteria are found in it. You will not even be able to drink this water.

Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

Magnetic Hill located in Ladakh is a very mysterious place. Here all the laws of gravity start working in the opposite direction. If you park your car here, it will automatically start climbing towards the height. Scientists say that this happens due to the strong magnetic field of the mountains. At the same time, many other experts say that this happens due to optical illusion. The road is going down but in illusion it seems to be going up. However, the curtain has not yet been completely lifted from its secret.

Highgate Cemetery, England

London’s Highgate Cemetery is a place for the adventurous. Centuries-old angel figures, smiling gargoyles and endless rows of tombs in the middle of the garden are enough to terrify any brave heart. It is believed that blood-sucking vampires hide here after sunset, but no one dares to go inside to tell the truth.