Mystery of Number 9: Know why number 9 is considered a magical number

Mystery of Number 9: You must have seen in many places that the number 9 is used, such as 9 Durga, 9 Ratri, even a child is born in 9 months only. You must have often noticed that everyone remembers the number 9 easily. Read on to know how number 9 affects our lives.

Mystery of Number 9: Effect of 9 in Mathematics

You can check that 9 is the only number that all of us remember easily, as well as if you pay attention, you will come to know that winning numbers in 9’s are also used for multiplication if those If you separate and add the number, then its answer will be 9, for example, 9*2=18, now if we separate and add it, then only 9 will come, 1+8=9, similarly you have seen any number with 9. If multiplied and later added after separating them, the total number will be 9 only, this does not happen with any other number. Also, 9 is the only big number, you will need an extra digit to go beyond it to the big number.

Effect of number 9 on earth and religion

If you have paid attention, then you must have seen that only 9 planets are worshiped during worship, these 9 planets are Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Shani, Rahu and Ketu. Number 9 has a special effect in many other places.

effect of 9 on humans

The effect of number 9 remains on us from our birth itself. When a child is born, it takes 9 months before it is born. It is known that if a child is born before 9 months, then there must be some or the other deficiencies in that child or else it cannot survive on this earth.

Story: Vaibhav Vikram

Finger length reveal about you: What does the length of fingers tell about your personality? Know