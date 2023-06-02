Naagin 6: An explosive twist will come in Tejashwi Prakash’s show, this popular TV actor will soon enter

Nagin 6: The TV serial ‘Naagin 6’ is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Tejasswi Prakash is the lead actress in it and she has become very popular in this role. The news was coming for some time that the show is going to go off air. But now it seems Ekta Kapoor is going to bring a new twist in it. According to the reports, Vatsal Sheth’s entry is going to happen in the show.

There is exciting news for the fans from the makers of ‘Naagin 6’. A leap is about to come in the show and after that there will be entry of Vatsal Seth. According to a report in ETimes, Vatsal will be seen opposite Tejashwi Prakash. After about three years, the actor will return to the world of TV. He was last seen in the serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke in the role of Nishant Maheshwari. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the upcoming show Titli.

Vatsal Seth is about to become a father

Talking about Vatsal Seth’s personal life, his wife Ishita Dutta is pregnant. Recently, the ceremony of Ishita’s baby shower took place, whose pictures were posted by the actor. Kajol and Ishita’s sister Tanushree Dutta was seen in this baby shower. Please tell that Ishita was seen in Ajay Devgan’s movie Drishyam in the role of his daughter. This movie was a super hit. Whereas, Vatsal has worked in serials like Ek Hasina Thi, Haasil, and Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar.

Bigg Boss 15 had chosen Tejashwi Prakash



Let us tell you that Tejashwi Prakash was in Bigg Boss 15 house when Ekta Kapoor decided to make her the next ‘naagin’. It was announced in the grand finale. In a special conversation with E-Times about the ending of Naagin 6, Tejashwi said, “It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do a lot in the show. It has helped me grow as an artist. The current season has also got a good connect with the audience.”