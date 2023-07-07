Naagin 6: Falling TRP spoils the whole game of ‘Naagin 6’, will be off air, last episode will come on this day

tejaswi prakash

Tejashwi Prakash’s show Naagin 6 is going to go off air soon. This is the show that made Tejashwi a household name and today he has a huge fan following.

According to media reports, earlier there was news that the show was going to go off-air in the middle of February due to poor TRP ratings. However, later the show was extended till March and then later this month.

Now there are reports that Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6 will go off air. According to reports, the last episode will be telecast this weekend on 9th July. Due to the falling TRP, the makers are going to shut it down.

It is being said that the upcoming show Neerja is going to replace Naagin 6. Please tell that Tejashwi Prakash plays the role of prayer in the show and charges up to Rs 2 lakh for each episode.

Tejaswi Prakash was in the Bigg Boss 15 house when Ekta Kapoor decided to make her the next ‘Naagin’. It was announced in the grand finale.

Talking about personal life, Tejashwi is dating Karan Kundrra. The pairing of both was made in Bigg Boss 15. Fans like their cute couple a lot.