Naagin 7: This actress of Salman Khan will become Naagin! Ekta Kapoor’s show got offer, know who is that Bollywood actress

Nagin 7: Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural TV show ‘Nagin‘ is quite popular among the audience. There is a lot of buzz on social media about Naagin 7 and the names of different actresses are coming out regarding it. Suspense remains on who will become the next Naagin. Many reports of Ayesha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becoming Naagins have come to the fore. However, the makers have not confirmed anything regarding any name. Now if the news is to be believed then it is being said that Daisy Shah could be the next Naagin.

Daisy Shah will become Naagin?

Salman Khan’s actress Daisy Shah is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In Rohit Shetty’s show, fans will be able to see him doing dangerous stunts. If reports are to be believed, Daisy has completed its shooting. A source associated with ETimes told, ‘Yes, we are in talks with Daisy and are hoping that the deal will be finalized soon. Both the producer and the actress are keen to collaborate on this project. The source further said that the rest of the casting is also going on. Although the actress has not said anything about this yet.

Daisy Shah has worked in many films including Hate Story 3, Jai Ho and Race 3. Her opposite Salman Khan was in the film Jai Ho and she got popularity from this film only. Talking to News18, the actress had said, “We are in talks about two OTT projects. The reason why I wanted to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is because my OTT project is also on the lines of action. This will help me there.” Let us tell you that the show will premiere on TV from today.

Ayesha Singh will not become Naagin

On the other hand, speculations were rife about Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein actress Ayesha Singh becoming a Naagin. Ayesha, however, told such reports as fake. He had said, I have not decided anything like this yet. Nothing like that. Whatever offer is coming now, we are watching it. Still, whatever is based, I feel I should do, or whatever I find interesting, I will do. Ayesha has left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein.

Bad news for the fans of Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary

At the same time, it is being said in many reports that Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary will become Ekta Kapoor’s next Naagin. Priyanka is very popular on social media. Last season she was the winner of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16. Apart from this, he got a lot of popularity from the show Udariya. He has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. According to media reports, Priyanka’s real name is Pari Chowdhary. The actress changed her name from Pari to Priyanka on the advice of a numerologist.

Sumbul Touqueer Khan will not be Naagin

Sumbul Tauqeer Khan’s name was also doing the rounds for Naagin. He got a lot of popularity from Imlie show. She played the lead role in the show and was paired opposite Fahman Khan. At the age of 19, she was one of the youngest contestants of Bigg Boss. The actress started her career as a child artist and gained popularity at a very young age. She has also become a social media sensation and has a huge fan following.

Till now these actresses have become Naagin

Many popular faces have appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin. Till now Mouni Roy, Tejashwi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Mehak Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia have become Naagin. Now it has to be seen who will become the next Naagin. The first season of “Naagin” started in 2015 and since then several seasons have been aired. The show has become famous for its unique storyline, eye-catching visual effects and exceptionally impressive cast. “Naagin” has achieved great success on Indian television. This show has become very famous among Indian families and has run for many seasons till now.