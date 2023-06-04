Nadia Hindu High School: The land giver had advised to write Hindu in the name of the school, read the full story

of Lohardaga, Jharkhand Nadia Hindu High School The history of has been quite glorious. When India was not free. Then the primary and only Hindi middle school in Lohardaga city was in Thana Road. There was not a single high school here for higher education. There was compulsion to send their children to Ranchi for higher education. Only those who belonged to affluent families could go to Ranchi. At that time it was not possible for the common man to bear the expenses of studies in Ranchi.

This is how the first high school opened in Lohardaga

Because of this, many meritorious students were deprived of higher education. in the year 1913 Bihar Odisha Director of Public Education, late Jayan Lohardaga had come to inspect the Hindi Medium School. At that time, the citizens of this place handed over a request letter to him for the establishment of a high school. After about 12 years, in the year 1925, Late Yogendra Nath Chatterjee, the then School Inspector, decided to run a high school in Hindi Middle School itself.

Raja Baldev Das Birla gave 8 acres of land in Nadia

As a result, a public general meeting was held under his chairmanship in 1927, in which it was decided that a high school should be opened at Nadia in Lohardaga by constructing additional rooms in the school. For this a construction committee was formed. The chairman of the committee, Gauri Dutt Mandelia and ministers Shrikrishna Sahu, Raja Baldev Das Birla and many other members were made. Initially Raja Baldev Das Birla announced to give his 8 acres of land located in Nadia village for the high school.

Birla had placed a condition for the naming of the school

Along with this, 4 thousand rupees cash was also given on the condition that instead of his name, this school will be named Nadia Hindu High School. After naming, Rs 10,000 was collected for the construction of the school. The construction of the building started taking time, so in 1931, the eighth grade was opened in Hindi Middle School with only 12 students by constructing a tiled cell.

Three classes were shifted to the new building

In the year 1932, the ninth class and in the year 1933, the studies of the tenth class started. On October 31, 1932, the then education secretary late BK Gokhale laid the foundation stone of the school building. After the construction of 5 rooms in March 1934, the 8th, 9th and 10th classes were shifted from the Hindi Medium School to the newly constructed building.

Citizens constructed 15 rooms

In the year 1935, the school got the recognition of the government. In the year 1936, the students of this school appeared in the entrance examination for the first time. The old school building is still present. Later, the citizens together built a total of 15 rooms. The government had given Rs 15,484 as grant to the school.