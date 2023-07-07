Nag Devta worshiped on Panchami in Mithila, procession of devotees with snakes in Samastipur

Samastipur. In Mithila, Nag Devta was worshiped grandly and traditionally on Panchami. On this occasion, people took bath in the river and went to Vishhari place and offered prayers. Bhagat performed feats in many villages. A crowd of thousands of people was seen at the Nag Panchami fair in Narhan and Singhiyaghat of Vibhutipur block. Devotees including Bhagat Ram Singh took out dozens of snakes in other caves, taking the name of Mata Vishhari. By holding poisonous snakes in their mouth, they kept performing stunts for hours while reciting the name of Vishhari Mata. Apart from Samastipur district, people from Khagaria, Saharsa, Begusgu Rai, Muzaffarpur districts also come to worship here.

snake procession

Hundreds of devotees reached Singhia Ghat and Narhan Fafat Pul Ghat of Budhi Gandak river with snakes in their hands. There the devotees took out dozens of snakes while taking the name of the mother after entering the river. During this, the devotees present at the ghat of the river kept chanting the name of Nagraj and Vishdhar Mata. Devotees carrying a snake along with the procession reached the temple after visiting Narhan via Singhiyaghat market. After the puja, the snakes were released into the forest. Bali pooja was also done in poisonous place of many villages. People told that it is a belief that when their wishes are fulfilled, people reach the concerned poisonous place to offer sacrifice.

Fair is famous in Mithila

Local people told that this fair is a famous fair of Mithila. Here the worship of Nag Devta has been going on for hundreds of years. This tradition is still alive in Vibhutipur. Here basically Bishhara is worshiped in the caves. Devotee women of this place do special worship of the serpent god with the wish of increasing their progeny. Women also wish for the progeny of snakes to increase. When the vow is fulfilled, on the day of Nag Panchami, she chants and offers prasad in the cave. People say that the fair started here in 1909, about a hundred years ago.