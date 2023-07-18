Nag Panchami 2023: When is Nag Panchami, 2 auspicious yogas are being made on this day, know worship method, auspicious time and importance

Kab Hai Nag Panchami 2023: Nag Panchami has special significance in Hinduism. The festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. Snake God is worshiped on the day of Nagpanchami. According to religious beliefs, the weight of the earth is on Sheshnag, while at the time of Sagar Manthan, Sagar Manthan took place from Vasukinaag, from which many valuable things came out along with nectar. Snakes are worshiped on the day of Nag Panchami so that there is no fear of snakes, they protect us and our family. According to the scriptures, Lord Vishnu sleeps on the bed of Sheshnag and Vasukinaag is the garland around Lord Shiva’s neck. let’s know Astrologer Dr. Shripati Tripathi When is Nag Panchami and what is the auspicious time for Nag Panchami Puja?

nag panchami 2023 date

According to Rishikesh Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan for Nag Panchami starts from 09:03 PM on Sunday, August 20, and this date is Panchami Tithi on Monday, August 21 at 09:54 PM. On this day Chitra Nakshatra is till 3.47 in the night and Shubh Yoga is till 09.14 in the night. Takshak Puja will be done on this day. Based on the date of sunrise, this year Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, August 21.

nag panchami 2023 puja auspicious time

The whole day is auspicious for the worship of Nag Panchami on Monday, August 21. On that day you can worship Nag Panchami for the whole day. This time two auspicious yogas are being made on Nagpanchami.

Malmas 2023 Date: Malmas and Adhikamas start from today, do not do these things during this time, know what to do and what not

Nag Panchami is in auspicious and shukla yoga

This year, on the day of Nag Panchami, 2 auspicious yogas are being formed. There is auspicious yoga on 21st August from morning till 09.04 pm. After that Shukla Yoga will start, which lasts till the whole night. The Abhijit Muhurta of this day is from 11.55 am to 12.35 pm.

Importance of Nag Panchami

To protect oneself and the family from snakes, snakes are worshiped on Nag Panchami. Even if there is Kalsarp Dosh in someone’s horoscope, worshiping on Nag Panchami gives benefits. The Nagchandreshwar temple of Ujjain opens only once a year on the day of Nag Panchami. By worshiping and visiting here on this day, Kalsarp Dosh gets pacified. There is a huge crowd of devotees in this temple on the day of Nag Panchami.

worship method

On this day, by making a picture of a snake on both sides of the entrance of the house or by making a shape of a snake with cow dung, offer it with ghee, milk and water. Along with this, worship with curd durva, incense, lamp, flower, garland etc. After this, bhog of wheat, milk and paddy slag should be offered. Padma Takshak snakes are satisfied by this. The worshiper is not afraid of snakes up to seven clans.

Must do this work on the day of Nagpanchami

Offer milk to snakes on the day of Nag Panchami.

Worship Nagdevta with turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood and roli and perform aarti.

If there is Kalsarp Dosha in your Kundli, then to remove it, float a pair of snakes made of silver in flowing water.

Donating a pair of silver snakes to a Brahmin on the day of Nag Panchami increases wealth and also removes the fear of snake bite.

One should observe fast on the day of Nagpanchami.

On this day, after worshiping the Nag Devta, the mantras of Nag Panchami should be chanted.

Apart from this, those people who have dasha of Rahu and Ketu in their horoscope should also worship Nag Devta. By doing this, you will get freedom from the problems coming in the horoscope.

Also, keep in mind that on this day water should be offered to the Shivling from a brass pot only.

Sawan Purnima 2023: When is Adhikamas Purnima and Sawan Purnima, remove confusion about Rakshabandhan here

Do these measures to get rid of Kaal Sarp Dosh

By doing Rudrabhishek on this day, one gets freedom from Kalsarp Dosha. That’s why on this day Lord Shiva should be anointed with milk.

People who have Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope should worship Kaal Sarp Dosh on this day, by doing this Kaal Sarp Dosh gets removed.

Apart from this, on this day, make silver snakes flow in a river. This remedy also gives freedom from Kaal Sarp Dosha.