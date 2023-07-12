Nail Care Tips for Monsoon: Take special care of nails in the rainy season like this...

Nail Care Tips for Monsoon: Special care has to be taken of them during the rainy season. This is because due to the changing weather, they become weak and due to this they start breaking. So take time to take care of them as well. For this, you have to take special care of some things, so that the nails can be kept clean and beautiful.

keep nails clean

Sometimes it happens that we have less time. Because of this, we are not able to clean the dirt that accumulates in the nails. But if you want to make your nails strong and beautiful, then keep them clean for this. You can use lemon for this. This cleans the nails well.

file nails

file nails

If the nails become too big, then they start becoming weak, in such a situation, you should keep shaping them from time to time. Due to this they grow in good shape and also look beautiful. For this, you can use a nail filer and file them well and shape them. If you want, you can go to the parlor and make their shape.

Nail Paint Side Effects: If you are also fond of applying nail paint then be careful! don’t make such a mistake

these things will work for you

these things will work for you

You can take care of your nails by adopting many home remedies. Like- raw milk, honey, rock salt and hot water. Even using all these things, your nails can remain good in the rainy season. You will get all these things easily at home. After this, you will not even need to use any kind of chemical product. With the help of all these things, you can do manicure and pedicure even at home. For this you just have to follow some tips. Your nails will be completely clean.

Take special care of these things

Most of the skin near the nails starts peeling during the rainy season, so never use lemon at that time.

Apply nail paint on your nails. They look more beautiful than this.

Make sure to shape them once a month. Otherwise, they may break when weakened.