Nail Personality Trait: The texture and color of your nails will tell the secret of your life, know how your behavior is

round or oval nailsIt is said that people whose nails are round or oval, such people are very sociable. People with such nails quickly make others their own by their pleasant behavior. They influence people a lot with their words.

C shaped curving downPeople with C shaped nails are of very hardworking personality. These people have gone through many challenges in the past. They work with concentration and are very fearless.

wide nailsIt is believed in Samudrikshastra that people with broad nails are clever with their mind. These people do their every work after careful consideration, due to which they are able to achieve success in every area of ​​their life.

crooked nailsAccording to Samudrik Shastra, people whose nails are crooked, dry and sunken in their fingers, most of their life is spent in misery. However, these people do not lose courage and persevere.

almond shaped nailsThese nail shapes show that the person’s imagination is very broad and he is very honest towards the people. Although these people are very angry and when things are not in their favor, they become furious.

pointed nail shapePeople with pointed nails are very unique and creative personalities.