Naini Saini Airport is ready for flight services in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, just 50 km from China border

Pithoragarh : Aircraft will soon start flying from Naini-Saini Airport in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, just 50 kilometers from the border with China. This airport of Uttarakhand, one of the other hill stations of the country, is unique in itself. It is reported that the Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh, at an aerial distance of about 50 km from the China border, may soon be opened for flight services, which will serve to connect this remote hilly region of Uttarakhand with the rest of the country.

DGCA issued license

There is also news that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given license to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority to start air services from Pithoragarh’s Naini Saini Airport, which is currently managing this hill airport. Used to be. Confirming this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it will play an important role in increasing air connectivity in Uttarakhand, especially in the Kumaon region. He said that we express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for this airport in Pithoragarh.

Pawan Hans helicopter lands at the airport built in 1991

Earlier, approval was given by the Cabinet of Uttarakhand to strategically hand over the Naini Saini Airport of Pithoragarh. It is being told that first commercial flights will be started from this airport by the Indian Air Force. However, this airport, built in the year 1991, is handled by the Civil Aviation Department of Uttarakhand. The airport is 1,508 meters long and has so far been used for landing and takeoff of government-owned Pawan Hans helicopters, which is not done regularly. Now that the operation of this airport will be started for commercial flights, the movement of people will increase and tourism will also get a boost in the mountainous areas of Pithoragarh.

MLA Lobin Hembram started agitation against Sahibganj airport, said – will give life but not land

Commercial flights were started in January 2019

According to media reports, although the flight services of the nine-seater aircraft were started in January 2019 from Pithoragarh’s Naini Saini Airport, it was called off due to a technical glitch. Mainly, at present there are only two airports in Uttarakhand, the first of which is Jolly Grant Airport of Dehradun, which comes in Garhwal division. Flight services have been started from here to many cities. Apart from this, the second airport is Pantnagar Airport in Udham Singh Nagar, which comes in the Kumaon region. Daily flight services are operated from this airport to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.