Nainital Accident: UP tourist’s car fell into a ditch near Bhumiyadhar, one died in the accident, two in critical condition

Lucknow. A painful accident has happened on the Nainital Bhawali road. On Sunday, the car of tourists going to Kainchi Dham near Bhumiyadhar lost control and fell into a 50 meter gorge. One tourist died in this road accident, while two people were injured. Both the injured have been referred to Haldwani Higher Center in critical condition. The accident was so horrific that the car was blown away. It is being told that these tourists were going to visit Kainchi Dham. Ajay Srivastava has died in the accident. On the other hand, Omprakash and Shiva Saxena have been referred to the Higher Center after first aid.

According to the information, Ajay Srivastava, a resident of Shahjahanpur in UP, along with his companions Omprakash and Shiva Saxena, was going from Nainital to Kainchi Dham on Sunday morning by car. His car suddenly went out of control near Bhumiyadhar and fell straight down the road into a 50 meter deep gorge. Seeing the car falling, the operator of the food van present on the spot immediately informed the police on 112. On information, the police and SDRF team reached the spot. After rescuing with the help of the local people, all the three injured people trapped in the car were taken out of the ditch. Those who were immediately sent to Community Health Center Bhawali with the help of 108.

According to Bhawali Kotwali police, Shahjahanpur UP resident Ajay Srivastava was going from Nainital to Kainchi Dham along with his friends Omprakash and Shiva Saxena. Meanwhile, the vehicle went out of control near Bhumia Dhar and fell into a 100 feet deep gorge. On the information of the local youth, Bhawali Kotwali, Nainital police station and SDRF team also reached the spot. After which the three tourists were taken out of the ditch. Those who were immediately sent to Community Health Center Bhawali with the help of 108. Where the doctors declared Ajay Srivastava dead. The family members have been informed about the incident. The case is being investigated.

