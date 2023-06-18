Nalanda: In a 10-year-old enmity, the criminals took away the young man’s wrists, an atmosphere of tension in the village

In Chero village of Sarmera police station area of ​​Nalanda district late on Saturday evening, in an old enmity, the accused thrashed a young man half dead and ran away by cutting both his hands near the wrists. The injured youth Rampravesh Yadav (45 years) is the son of Brahmadev Yadav of the same village, who has been referred to PMCH. After this ruthless incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the village. It is said that there is a dispute between two Gotias in the village for more than a decade.

Beaten to death with sticks

The villagers told that the enmity between the two sides started from the land dispute increased and there have been many disputes to establish supremacy. Meanwhile, Rampravesh Yadav had gone to Dakshin Mushari Tola from the village on Saturday evening. There four-five miscreants surrounded him and beat him with sticks and made him half-dead. When he fell on the ground, the accused cut the wrists of both his hands and took them with them. During this, the miscreants also fired in the air to spread panic.

Refer for better treatment

On getting information about the incident, the family members took the injured youth to Sarmera hospital. There Dr. Lalit Kumar sent him to Sadar Hospital Biharsharif in critical condition after first aid. Due to the serious condition, the victim was referred from Sadar Hospital to VIMS located in Pawapuri and from there to PMCH.

wrists not found

On the information of the incident, Police Station President Vivek Raj along with the team reached the spot and investigated. The police tried to find the cut wrists at the spot and surrounding areas, but did not get success.

Raids to arrest the accused

The police station chief said that by registering an FIR in this case, Awadhesh Yadav and his two sons have been named as accused. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. He said that last November, Awadhesh Yadav lodged an FIR accusing Rampravesh Yadav, his father Brahmadev Yadav and his sons of assault, in which all the accused were sent to jail.