Nalanda’s youth was beaten to death in Delhi, the contractor is being accused of murder

Nalanda. A young man from Bihar’s Nalanda has been mercilessly beaten to death in Delhi. 20-year-old Chandan Kumar’s father Bakhori Ram, a resident of Badhauna of Chandi police station area, had gone to Delhi in search of work. The relatives return to the village after taking his dead body from the ambulance. After the incident, the relatives lodged an FIR in the police station. The charge of murder is being leveled against a contractor of the village, Pintu Ram. The police is investigating the matter. So far no arrest has been reported in this case.

young man used to work in warehouse

The family members who returned to Nalanda with the dead body told that Chandan Kumar used to work in a junk godown in Delhi. A month back, on June 14, he had come to Bihar for his brother’s wedding and returned to work in Delhi on June 17 after doing his tilak. He was often beaten up for work. When the family members stopped him from going, he was forcibly taken away by coaxing. Chandan’s brother told that on Wednesday his brother called and told that some people were beating him after taking him hostage. After this the phone got disconnected. At around 8 pm, the mother of contractor Pintu called and told that your son had died, but the reason for the murder could not be clarified.

The reason for the murder is not known

Brother told that after getting the information about the death, we reached Delhi and brought the dead body to the village, but the brutality is clearly visible from the way the murder took place. One eye of Chandan has been burst. There are injury and burn marks on many parts of the body. At the same time, Chandi police station chief Virendra Yadav told that the dead body has been sent to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Something will be revealed only after the postmortem report comes. After this the police will take further action. At present, further action is going on.