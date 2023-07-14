Naman Divas: Those whose eyes gave new life to others even after death, RIMS will posthumously honor them

Ranchi, Guruswaroop Mishra: On the occasion of Naman Diwas, on behalf of RIMS, on Saturday (July 15), eye donors will be honored posthumously. On this occasion, the relatives of the organ donors will receive the honour. Dr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Director in-charge of RIMS will honor the families of the eye donors. The felicitation ceremony has been organized in the seminar hall located on the third floor of the administrative building of RIMS.

Naman Day being celebrated for awareness

Naman Diwas is being celebrated in different months in all the states of the country. Organ donors are being honored on this occasion. The purpose of such a program is to make people aware about organ donation and encourage them for organ donation.

RIMS will honor on July 15

In Jharkhand, the month of July is being celebrated as organ donation month. Different programs are to be done for awareness by Sotto (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization) Jharkhand. SOTTO’s Nodal Officer Dr. Rajeev Ranjan told that 11 organ donors (deceased) will be honored on RIMS Naman Divas on July 15. His family members will receive respect. He is being honored on this occasion, after whose death his eyes were donated. Today someone’s life is illuminated by his eyes. A felicitation ceremony is being organized by RIMS, so that people can be made aware and encouraged.

Director in charge of RIMS will be honored

