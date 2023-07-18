name of opposition alliance changed from upa to india see details zzz

Opposition Meeting In Bangalore: The name of the alliance of 26 opposition parties, which is discussing the strategy of giving a tough challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections, has been named ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA). Many big faces of the opposition including the Chief Ministers of many states participated in this meeting. It is being told that this name was proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Indicating this name, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had already tweeted, “India will win.” Whereas, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Chak de India.” This meeting was held for the second time on 17 July and 18 July. After the meeting was over on Tuesday, July 18, a press conference was held giving information about this meeting. Come let’s know 10 important things said during the press conference,