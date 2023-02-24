Named areas of Moscow with the most expensive rental apartments

The most expensive apartments in Moscow are rented on the Arbat, in the Presnensky district and Khamovniki – on average, you can rent housing there for 200 thousand, 190 thousand and 180 thousand rubles per month, respectively. Konstantin Kamenev, head of the long-term lease category at Avito Nedvizhimost, told Izvestia about this.

He noted that the elite list includes the districts of the Central Administrative District of the capital: Arbat, Zamoskvorechye, Presnensky, Tagansky, Tverskoy, Khamovniki, Yakimanka. In addition, over the past few years, luxury real estate has been actively built in Dorogomilovo and Ramenki, located in the Western Administrative District, the expert said.

Elite areas are distinguished by modern infrastructure, housing class, appropriate architecture and transport accessibility, he added.

According to Avito Real Estate analysts, Muscovites became 68.9% more likely to be interested in renting apartments in most elite areas in January 2023 compared to January 2022. But the demand for apartments for rent increased more significantly in the Khamovniki and Zamoskvorechye districts – by 89% and 66%, respectively. Decreased demand for rental apartments on the Arbat and Ramenki – by 17 and 28% respectively, the company said.

Studio apartments have appeared in six high-budget new buildings in Moscow and two elite ones, which have never happened before, analysts of the bnMAP.pro platform told Izvestia. According to experts, the total offer of premium studios is 54 lots in premium new buildings and five lots in elite ones.

In February, renting an apartment in Moscow became cheaper by an average of 3% compared to January. This conclusion was made by the experts of the Yandex Real Estate service. Analysts believe that this year the real estate market may recover.