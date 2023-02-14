Named the approximate date of release of electric motorcycles Aurus Merlon

Serial production of Aurus Merlon electric motorcycles will begin in 2025. Fedor Nazarov, General Director of FSUE NAMI, spoke about this on February 14.

According to Fedor Nazarov, now the electric motorcycle project is at the design stage.

“At the design stage, prototyping. Mass production not earlier than 2025,” Fedor Nazarov told the agency TASS.

Nevertheless, the preliminary characteristics of the Aurus Merlon are already known. It is assumed that the electric bike will be equipped with an electric motor with a peak power of 140 kW (190 hp) and a battery with a capacity of 21 kW / h with a power reserve of 200 km. It can accelerate to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds, and its maximum speed will be over 200 km / h.

The experts noted that the Merlon traction battery will be adapted for operation in severe climatic conditions, including at low temperatures. In addition, the electric motorcycle will receive a regenerative braking system, a driving mode selection system, ABS with traction control, heated seats and handles, and a touch-sensitive electronic instrument panel.

On January 24, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that small-scale production of Aurus Merlon electric motorcycles, designed to accompany the motorcades of top state officials and diplomatic missions, is planned to begin in 2024. The bike will be produced for use as an escort vehicle as well as for retail sale under the Aurus brand.

