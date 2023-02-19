Named the cheapest apartments in Moscow

The cheapest primary apartments in Moscow are sold at a price lower than 6 million rubles. This was reported to Izvestia in the department of analytics and consulting of NDV Supermarket Real Estate.

The largest number of apartments up to 6 million rubles is presented in the Lyublino district – 202 pieces, in second place – Mitino – 166 pieces, in the third – Kryukovo – 138 pieces, analysts said.

According to the company, the number of such apartments in these areas increased six times on average over the year.

Experts also said that the most budgetary apartment options can be found in Kryukovo. Here, the cost of studios starts from 4.5 million rubles, in second place is the Yuzhnoye Butovo district with an apartment price of 4.8 million. This is followed by the Mitino district with a budget of 4.9 million, Lyublino – from 5.4 million and in Metrogorodok – from 5.4 million rubles.

According to analysts, a total of 1.2 million sq. m, or 28.1 thousand lots. The average lot price is 12.9 million rubles (-5.3% per year).

Apartments up to 6 million rubles are presented in 14 comfort-class projects of old Moscow in the amount of 760 units, experts added.

“It is noteworthy that compared to last year, their number has increased almost five times. A year ago, these lots were presented in only four projects,” the analysts said.

By typology, these are studios ranging from 18.6 to 25.7 square meters. m. The increase in the supply of the “cheapest” apartments is associated with an increase in the supply of studios, the volume of which increased by 1.2 times over the year, experts noted.

Earlier, on February 18, Metrium analysts reported that for the first time in Moscow, micro-studios with an area of ​​8.8 sq. m, previously the area of ​​the smallest such lot was 9.8 sq. m.

Prior to that, on February 14, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of a study by the Yandex.Real Estate service, which revealed the cheapest areas with new buildings in Moscow and St. Petersburg. So, in January 2023, the lowest cost per square meter of a studio in a new building was in the Mitino area and amounted to 225 thousand rubles.