February 17, 2023, 17:04 – BLiTZ – News

The special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine launched the era of postponed wars, Russian experts interviewed by Moskovsky Komsomolets are sure. “Delayed wars” were discussed back in the 1990s, but they were not paid attention then.

Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, noted that the main political result of the first year of the special operation was the change in Russia’s borders. Among the military results, Bezpalko called the unjustified stakes on the leading role of intelligence, aviation and drones in the modern army.

“In modern conventional warfare, infantry and artillery play an important role. The more of them, the more intense the fighting. The rejection of mass armies, draft armies and artillery did not justify itself,” Bezpalko said in an interview with MK.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Konstantin Zatulin called Russia’s exit to the Dnieper a successful finale of the NVO. After that, it will be possible to negotiate a ceasefire, but without a full-fledged peace treaty.

