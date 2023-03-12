Names of the most expensive business-class housing in Moscow

The most expensive district in terms of the cost of new business-class buildings was the North-West Administrative District, where the weighted average price of 1 sq. m for the month increased by 5% – up to 485.2 thousand rubles (+16.5% per year), and the cost of the lot amounted to 34.4 million rubles (+17.2% per year). This was reported to Izvestia by analysts from the Bon Ton company.

Last year, the district was only in fifth place, the Central Administrative District was in the lead, experts specified.

According to analysts, in February the weighted average price per square meter of business class apartments was 445 thousand rubles (+2% for the month, +5% for the year).

Experts said that the Central Administrative District occupies the second position. Here, a square meter costs 481.1 thousand rubles (+6.1% per month, +21.2% per year), and the average price of an apartment is 34.2 million rubles (+3.6% per month, +5 .6% per year).

“The increase in the cost per square meter is due not only to an increase in the construction readiness of projects, but also to a change in the structure of the exposition. The most actively constructed and demanded business class projects are located in the SZAO location,” said Valeria Tsvetkova, Managing Director of Bon Ton Academy of Sciences.

The most affordable district was the South-Eastern Administrative District, in which the weighted average price of a meter increased by 2.1% per month and amounted to 379.8 thousand rubles (+7.5% per year), analysts added. The average cost of a lot is 21.4 million rubles (+1% per month, -23.2% per year). In February 2022, the most budgetary business-class apartments were presented in the Eastern Administrative District, where the weighted average price per meter was 338.2 thousand rubles, and the price of the lot was 24 million rubles. Now the cost per square meter in the Eastern Administrative District is 391.4 thousand rubles (+15.7% per year), the price of the lot is 27 million rubles (+12.4% per year), experts noted.

“Last year, business-class projects have been actively appearing on the market of the South-Eastern Administrative District. If a year ago there were only three of them, today there are already seven projects. As a result of expanding the geography of business-class projects in the market of old Moscow, the average price per square meter is in the range from 379 thousand to 485 thousand. The gap between the minimum and maximum cost per square meter reaches 105.4 thousand rubles. The average cost of an apartment in the SZAO is 12.9 million more expensive than in the SEAD,” Tsvetkova said.

On March 10, experts reported that in the Molzhaninovsky district of Moscow, the largest number of lots in comfort-class new buildings for sale was recorded. Least of all such lots are sold in Maryino. The ten most comfortable districts of the capital included Western Degunino (1396), Lyublino (1349), South Butovo (1190), Metrogorodok (1021), Mitino (899), Nagatino-Sadovniki (868), Otradnoye (822).