Namo Cricket Camp: Ranchi’s cricket talents will be trained from June 1, 50 children selected in trial today

Ranchi: Keeping in view the immense possibilities of cricket in Ranchi, a 10-day NAMO Cricket Camp is being organized by Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth. Cricket talents can be further improved by grooming. There are many such talented players in Ranchi, whose morale needs to be boosted. There is a need for better training, so that they can bring laurels to their state and country. For this purpose, a 10-day Namo Cricket Camp has been organized from June 1 to June 10, 2023 at Sharda Global School Bukru (Kanke).

The Namo Cricket Camp will be conducted under the guidance of Pradeep Khanna, former Ranji player of Bihar and Jharkhand. Here children will be taught better tricks of cricket. Budding under 17 cricketers will be given training in this cricket camp. Sanjay Poddar, the coordinator of this game told that today 205 children from different schools of Ranchi participated in the trial. Out of this 50 children were selected for this camp.

Children have been selected under the supervision of coach Pradeep Khanna. The age limit of the players participating in the training has been fixed at 15 to 17 years. From June 1, the training camp will be organized from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon. Today all the selected children were registered. In this training camp, children will also be given training by many famous players of Jharkhand. Narendra Singh Dhoni and Kamal Singhania were present on the occasion.

