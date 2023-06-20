Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay

Mumbai / New Delhi, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of multinational information technology services company Infosys, has donated Rs 315 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He has earlier donated Rs 85 crore to the institute. Nilekani is also the founder chairman of UIDAI.

The institute said in a statement released on Tuesday that it is one of the largest donations by an alumnus in the country. This amount will help in creating world class infrastructure in the institute. It will also help the institute to become a leader among engineering and technology institutes. On this occasion, Director of IIT Bombay, Prof. Subhasis Chowdhary said that this donation will accelerate the development of the institute.

Nandan Nilekani said that IIT-Bombay has been the cornerstone of my life. He said that I am completing 50 years of my association with this prestigious institution. I look forward to continuing this association and looking forward to contributing in the future.

It is noteworthy that Nandan Nilekani is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. Nilekani joined IIT in 1973 for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.