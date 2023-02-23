Nanny from New York showed a manicure for 12 thousand dollars

Nanny LaRue Drummond from New York has revealed that she spends a multi-million dollar fortune every year on manicures and shared her experience of living with 56cm nails. The woman said that she grew 56-centimeter nails for more than 40 years. At the same time, according to her, every month she has to spend 12 thousand dollars (874 thousand rubles) for a manicure, which she takes eight hours to do.

Drummond works with children and regularly faces social disapproval of her appearance, however, she admits that this does not interfere with her work. She stated that she was not afraid of comments in the direction of her manicure and was only upset if she broke her nail.