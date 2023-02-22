Narcologist urged not to give men alcohol on February 23

The chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region Vitaly Holdin advised not to give men alcohol on February 23. This was reported on February 21 at site regional department.

The specialist urged not to forget that alcohol is harmful to health.

“The main men’s holiday is coming – Defender of the Fatherland Day. Many ladies prefer to give men on February 23 not only socks or shaving cream that have already become a joke, but also alcohol. Moreover, the stronger – the better, as they say, “for a real man,” the city news agency quotes the doctor. “Moscow”.

The specialist stressed that the culture of alcohol consumption is gradually changing, people try to consume it less frequently even on holidays, and take better care of their health.

“It is necessary to change the culture of drinking alcoholic beverages and instill in yourself and your children the right habits,” Holdin added.

According to him, emotions are the best gift: a trip to an interesting place, a trip to the theater, a sports match, a parachute jump.

On February 21, the press service of the Department of Regional Security and Anti-Corruption of Moscow announced that the fireworks on Thursday, February 23, will be launched at 14 venues at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys are planned.

The day before, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that on February 23, weather “with a masculine character” is expected in Moscow. On the night of February 22 and 23, the temperature will drop to -17…-19 degrees, in the region – to -23. Around -10…-12 is expected during the day. These figures are 7-8 degrees below normal.