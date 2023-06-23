Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Egypt on a bilateral visit since 1997

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War during his first visit to Egypt starting on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi will visit Cairo on a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25 in the second leg of his two-nation tour. PM Modi is going to visit on the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Egypt on a bilateral visit since 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Memorial and pay homage to the martyred Indian soldiers. It is in the form of a memorial to about 4000 Indian soldiers who were martyred in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War. Marwan, a local citizen, said that we have been told that the Prime Minister will soon visit the war memorial. The Egyptian people are generous and we will welcome them. He said that the Commonwealth Cemetery belongs to the soldiers who fought during the First World War. We always welcome visitors and tourists here and will especially welcome the Indian Prime Minister to Egypt.

The original monument at Port Tewfik was destroyed in 1970 during the Israel Egypt conflict.

At the entrance to the war memorial attached to the soldiers is the Heliopolis Port Tewfik Memorial, a pavilion in honor of the brave soldiers of India. Unfortunately the original monument at Port Tewfik was destroyed in the 1970s during the Israel Egypt conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his statement on June 20, before leaving for the two-nation tour, that he would visit Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his visit to the US. He had said that I am excited to make my first state visit to a close and friendly country.

He had said that I am very happy to welcome President CC as the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits, spaced a few months apart, are a reflection of our fast-evolving partnership with Egypt, which was upgraded to a ‘strategic partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit.

PM Modi will also interact with ‘India Unit’

Prime Minister Modi had said that I look forward to holding talks with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian government to further accelerate our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the dynamic Indian expatriate in Egypt. During his visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Al Hakeem Mosque, which was renovated with the help of the Bohra community. It is to be known that during the visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the ‘India Unit’, which was formed in March after the Egyptian President returned from his visit to India. Many high level ministers are included in this unit. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President El Sisi of Egypt. Some MoUs will also be signed during this.