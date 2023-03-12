NASA releases footage of Kikina exiting Crew Dragon capsule

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Sunday, March 12, published footage of the exit of the only female cosmonaut of Roscosmos, Anna Kikina, from the capsule of the Crew Dragon-5 spacecraft.

The footage shows how SpaceX employees help Kikina leave the descent capsule and get back on her feet.

At 05:02 (Moscow time), after an autonomous flight lasting about 19 hours, the ship splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

In addition to Kikina, the crew includes astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Kassada and Koichi Wakata.

A day earlier, the Crew Dragon-5 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). The undocking took place at 02:20 ET (10:20 Moscow time).

Cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev, Dmitry Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev, as well as astronauts Francisco Rubio, Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg and Sultan al-Neyadi continued their work at the station. The Crew Dragon-6 crew will work at the station for six months.

On March 8, Kikina spoke about the expedition to the ISS. She noted that “every day was different from one another, there was something new, something interesting, and this is what attracts me to this work.” The cosmonaut drew attention to the fact that the implementation of the space flight met the expectations to the maximum, since the base obtained during the preparation made it possible to ensure the maximum similarity with what she had to work with. Kikina has been on the ISS since October last year.