NASA says asteroid 2023 DW could hit Earth in 2046

March 10 - BLiTZ. NASA's Office of Planetary Defense Coordination has reported that an asteroid called 2023 DW may collide with Earth in 2046. The risks are not assessed as high, but there is a possibility and over the years its indicators may increase or decrease.

Recall that information about the existence of an asteroid and its movement towards the Earth appeared on February 26, 2023. Its diameter is 50 meters. The alleged impact site starts from the Indian Ocean and stretches to the east coast of the States.

“Usually, when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks to collect data in order to reduce the error and adequately predict their orbits for years to come,” NASA officials said.