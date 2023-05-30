Naseeruddin Shah opened up about B-Town, said- remain silent on important issues, no film on women wrestlers..

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for his strong acting. The actor has given more than one film in his film career. Now the actor said in an interview, Hindi film industry has never been ahead in facing challenges and dealing with problems. He asked if anyone would make a film on the wrestlers protesting in the national capital. Please tell that Naseeruddin has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party and there has been a controversy about his statements in the past as well.

Naseeruddin Shah targeted the Bollywood industry

Naseeruddin Shah said that the attitude of the Hindi film industry to remain “silent on important issues” is not new. The actor is considered one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. He is playing the role of Emperor Akbar in ZEE5’s “Taj: Reign of Revenge”. The actor said in an interview to ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “The atmosphere of hatred worsens it, makes it stronger and that’s why this is happening. In such a situation, everyone is scared. Not that the Hindi film industry is particularly politically or socially conscious at any level. First K. A. There were filmmakers like Abbas and V. Shantaram, their films were very progressive.

Hindi film industry has never faced challenges

He said, “But when has the Hindi film industry faced challenges and spoken on a topic that demanded to be spoken about? Will someone make a film on these women wrestlers who brought us medals…? Would anyone dare to make a film? Because they are scared of the consequences. The silence of the Hindi film industry on important issues is not a new thing, it has always been doing the same.

