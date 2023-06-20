National Capital Civil Service Authority useless, Arvind Kejriwal will go to Supreme Court against the ordinance of the Center

Arvind Kejriwal News: Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the National Capital Civil Service Authority is useless. He said that he would go to the Supreme Court against the Centre’s ordinance. CM Arvind Kejriwal said after the meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority that the Chief Secretary of Delhi has been placed above the cabinet in the Ordinance of the Center regarding services.

Know what is NCCSA

Let us tell that on the orders of the Central Government in Delhi, the National Capital Territory of Delhi Government Amendment Ordinance 2023 is applicable from May 19. The first meeting of the newly formed National Capital Civil Service Authority was called on June 20 under the ordinance amid a dispute between the Center and the Delhi government. Let us tell that after more than eight years of court battle regarding the transfer posting of officers in Delhi, on May 11, the decision of the Supreme Court came in favor of the Delhi government. Exactly eight days after that, the ordinance was implemented in the central government. There is also a provision for the establishment of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi Government Amendment Ordinance 2023 implemented by the Center. The NCCSA is a body set up by an ordinance of the Center that gives decision-making powers to the Delhi LG. This body will play an important role in the transfer, posting, disciplinary proceedings of Group-A officers in the coming days.

know the motive

The NCCSA has been established with the objective of ensuring administrative efficiency and accountability within the civil service in Delhi. Three people have been included in this authority. These include Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Principal Home Secretary. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will preside over the meetings of the Authority. Every decision by the NCCSA will be taken on the basis of majority. This ordinance empowers the Center to decide the tenure, salary, allowances, powers and duties of the officers. Through this, there is a plan to ensure effective administration in Delhi.