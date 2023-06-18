National General Secretary of CPI D Raja met CM Hemant Soren, this talk happened on tribal and displacement

Ranchi: CPI national general secretary D Raja met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday. During this, the problem of displacement in Jharkhand, land acquisition, lifting of sand, compensation for unclaimed land, the case of Shivpur Kathoutia railway line in Chatra district, compensation for the acquisition of unclaimed land in Aravalli Expressway and many other issues were discussed. The current situation of the country, tribals of Jharkhand and many other issues were discussed.

discussion on these issues

A delegation of Communist Party led by National General Secretary of CPI D Raja met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. During this meeting, the current situation of the country, the problems of the tribals and people of Jharkhand were discussed. Looking at the condition of the country, it is necessary to remove the BJP government. If the country is to be saved, then BJP will have to be removed. It was agreed upon.

Langda Malda mangoes of Krishnakant Pathak, who is doing organic farming after leaving his job, are in demand till Delhi-Bengaluru.

were present during the meeting

CPI National Secretary K Narayana, Dr. Bhalchandra Kango, former MP Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta, Communist Party of India State Secretary Mahendra Pathak, District Secretaries Ajay Kumar Singh and Dharamveer Singh were present during the meeting with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Once used to do yoga for herself, Chand Nagpal is making elderly women and girls healthy at the age of 50 )CPI news