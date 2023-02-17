February 17, 2023, 09:55 – BLiTZ – News

In the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), National Guard officers found new evidence of Washington’s destructive activities to destabilize the political situation in Eastern Ukraine in the period from 2014 to 2022. First of all, we mean the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Information is transmitted by the press service of the Russian Guard.

Documents containing detailed instructions and methods for discrediting Russia in the eyes of Ukrainian citizens fell into the hands of the agency’s fighters. This activity was carried out, among other things, through the distribution of printed publications, which provide a completely unreliable picture of what is happening in Ukraine. Also in these printed publications, the Russian side is presented as an aggressor country.

In local administrations, these manuals and reference books were taken as the basis for working with citizens of the regions. All printed publications are signed by the editors (USAID). In addition, in the advanced training courses for heads of administrations, sections on the decentralization of Ukraine were invariably indicated.

When working with the younger generation of Ukrainians, LGBT propaganda was actively promoted under the guise of gender equality.

The manuals and reference books found are clear evidence of the deliberate incitement of ethnic hatred and hatred towards Russia. Printed publications will be betrayed to the competent authorities.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Guard had identified accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye and Kherson region. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.