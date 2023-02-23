National Guard teams successfully compete in the competition of special forces units in the UAE

February 23, 2023, 18:46 – BLiTZ – News

On February 20-24, international competitions between special forces units “UAE SWAT Challenge-2023” are held at the site of the United Arab Emirates. Among the participants are the teams of the Russian Guard, which successfully perform in competitions. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Guard.

So, in the hot stage of the competition, which took place on February 23, on Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Russian participants managed to completely occupy the entire podium. The first place went to the fighters of the Vityaz special forces detachment of the Russian Guard, the second place was taken by the employees of the Akhmat of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic, and the third place was won by the employees of the SOBR of the Russian Guard.

The named teams show good results in the overall standings, at the moment Akhmat of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic ranks first among all participants, the SOBR of the Russian Guard is on the fourth line, and the TsSN Vityaz of the Russian Guard took 20th place.

The UAE SWAT Challenge-2023 competitions unite special forces units from all over the world on one site. So, this year, representatives of 28 states, united in 57 teams, joined the competition. Three teams are representing Russia.

Competitions are held for four days, in conditions of fierce competition, representatives of special units demonstrate their skills. So, during the competition, they competed in overcoming obstacles, in target shooting from various weapons, and also demonstrated their skills in such tactical tasks as evacuating the wounded and releasing hostages.

As for the stage on February 23, which was so successful for the Russian teams, there were especially many tasks on this day that revealed the skill of shooting from firearms. In particular, an assault group of three people had to fire at more than 30 targets, and two snipers had to demonstrate aimed shooting at a distance of 300 meters. In addition to fire tasks, there were also competitions before high-altitude training, where the participants had to demonstrate the competent execution of exercises.

The final stage of the competition will take place on February 24, on this day it is planned to pass a sports obstacle course, which the participants will have to overcome in the shortest possible time.

