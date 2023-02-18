National Guardsmen who distinguished themselves in the NMD will be able to receive plots in the Crimea and the Moscow region

The National Guard will have the opportunity to receive free land in the Crimea and the Moscow region for the merits shown during the special operation (SVO). The corresponding order was signed on Friday, February 17, by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document amended the order of the Russian leader dated December 19 last year, where the Crimean, Sevastopol and Moscow Region authorities were recommended to adopt legislative acts regulating the free issuance of land plots to the military, awarded state awards for services to the NMD, as well as to the families of the victims.

Earlier, on January 3, it was reported that Putin signed a decree according to which one day of service of the military and the National Guard, performing tasks during the NWO, will be counted as two. Such a credit will go to the length of service for the appointment of a pension on preferential terms.

On December 21, the State Duma at a plenary session adopted in the second and third readings a bill on granting state-funded places to children of participants in a special operation in Ukraine in higher educational institutions. The explanatory documents indicate that places will be provided under a separate quota for undergraduate and specialist programs. In addition, the benefit also applies to Heroes of the Russian Federation and to persons awarded three Orders of Courage.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.