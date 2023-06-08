National Human Rights gave notice to Chief Secretary of Bihar, asked for reply in four weeks, know what is the matter

The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary regarding the case of 150 children falling ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar’s West Champaran district. The commission has said in its letter that there has been a lapse on the part of the officers in this matter. Therefore, taking cognizance of the letter of the Government Commission, inform the whole matter. Along with this, the Commission has directed the Chief Secretary to reply in four weeks.

150 children fell ill after having mid-day meal

Let us tell you that on Thursday last week, about 150 children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in the Government Middle School of Narwal-Barwal Panchayat of Bagaha sub-division of West Champaran district. He had to be admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Taking cognizance of this news published in various newspapers, the National Human Rights Commission has summoned Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani.

Letter sent citing media report

In the letter issued by the commission, media reports have been cited and it has been said that if the published news is true, then it is a matter of violation of human rights of children. It is definitely a case of negligence. The food was prepared in an unhygienic manner and served to the students. There has also been a lapse in inspection on the part of the school authorities.

What action was taken against the culprits

It has been said on behalf of the commission that the government should also inform in its report that what steps are to be taken at its level so that this type of incident does not recur in future. Information has also been sought in the report as to whether the particular school has been negligent in following the government guidelines and what action has been taken so far against those who are guilty of this incident.

